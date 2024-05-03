



Hundreds of students were arrested by the US authorities with an aim to quell the protests





New Delhi: As leading universities across the US continue to witness protests against Israeli military action in Gaza, India on Thursday said there has to be a right balance between freedom of expression, sense of responsibility and public safety in every democracy.





"We have seen reports on the matter and have been following related events. In every democracy, there has to be the right balance between freedom of expression, sense of responsibility and public safety and order," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.





Replying to a question, he said that democracies in particular should display this understanding regarding other fellow democracies. After all, we are all judged by what we do at home and not what we say abroad," he said.





Randhir Jaiswal said neither the Indian embassy in Washington nor any Indian consulate in the US has been approached by Indian students or their family seeking assistance regarding any disciplinary action for participation in protests in the universities.





"We expect all our citizens at home and abroad to respect local laws and regulations," he said.



Republican lawmakers have accused some university administrators of ignoring Anti-Semitic rhetoric and harassment. Many student organizers say they are peaceful and have widely disavowed violence against pro-Israel counter-protesters, although some Jewish students have said they feel unsafe on campus and unnerved by chants they say are Anti-Semitic.

The Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip and the ensuing Israeli offensive on the Palestinian enclave have unleashed the biggest outpouring of U.S. student activism since anti-racism protests in 2020.

