



Bangalore: Kadet Defence Systems, a leading aerospace company, announced May 8 a ground breaking achievement in India’s defence sector with the successful development of Loitering Aerial Munitions (LAM) under a unique Development cum Production Partner (DCPP) model with the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO).





The LAM Systems encompass a diverse array of cutting-edge technologies, including Canister Aerial Loitering Munition (CALM), Combat UAVs with stand-off capabilities for munition release, Tactical VTOL UAVs, and a versatile mix of systems capable of swarming and manned-unmanned teaming operations. In a significant milestone, Kadet has inked a contract for the delivery of over 50 systems by year-end, fulfilling the Indian armed forces’ operational requirements for the near future.





What sets Kadet’s LAMs apart is their adaptability to various terrains, including deserts, plains, and high-altitude environments, with a remarkable launch altitude capability exceeding 5,000 metres. Notably, these systems are entirely indigenous, designed, developed and manufactured in India, with over 90% of components sourced domestically. Kadet proudly distinguishes itself as the first Indian company to accomplish such a feat without relying on foreign technology transfers.





Avdhesh Khaitan, Co-Founder & CEO of Kadet Defence Systems, said, “Designing and developing indigenous LAMs signifies true Atmanirbharta or self-reliance. The soaring demand for LAMs underscores their critical importance not only to our armed forces but also with India’s foreign friendly countries. Kadet is committed to meeting this demand by scaling up production to deliver an estimated five thousand systems within the next 2-3 years.”





Kadet’s LAMs offer unparalleled capabilities, functioning both as combat UAVs capable of precision strikes and as Kamikaze drones for targeted engagements, akin to cruise missiles. The market size of LAMs in India is estimated to be around Rs. 15,000 crores.





Established in 2011, Kadet Defence Systems has cemented its position as a premier provider of aerospace solutions, specialising in Unmanned Systems. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Kadet operates globally, offering a wide range of UAVs including Aerial Targets, CUAS, Loitering Munitions catering to defence and industrial sectors.





Kadet has been at the forefront of UAV manufacturing and services, delivering cutting-edge solutions for military, industrial, and environmental applications. With a global presence and a commitment to indigenous innovation, Kadet continues to redefine the boundaries of aerospace technology.





(With Agency Inputs)







