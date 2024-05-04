



Keel laying ceremony of the first NGOPV (ex-GSL) was held at Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL), Goa on 03 May 24. The ceremony was presided by Vice Admiral B Siva Kumar, Controller Warship Production & Acquisition in presence of Shri B K Upadhyay, Chairman & Managing Director, GSL and other senior officials from Indian Navy and GSL.





The contracts for indigenous design and construction of 11 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPV) were concluded on 30 Mar 23 between MoD and Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL), Goa and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, with seven ships to be constructed by Lead Shipyard GSL and four ships by Follow Shipyard GRSE.





The NGOPVs will be utilised for performing missions such as Anti-Piracy, Coastal Defence & Surveillance, Search & Rescue and Protection of Offshore Assets. These ships will enable Indian Navy to maintain its combat capability to protect the economic and geopolitical interests of the nation in the Indian Ocean Region. This is yet another significant milestone in Indian Navy’s pursuit towards indigenous shipbuilding and is in consonance with ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives of the nation.





