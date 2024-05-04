



Poonch: A military operation against terrorists has started in woods of Gursai Mendhar area of the Poonch on Saturday after militants attacked a vehicle belonging to Indian Air Force or Military Engineering Services (MES, officials said.





One soldier was killed and four were injured as terrorists ambushed an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, three weeks ahead of polling in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency.





Poonch is part of Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency which goes to polls in the sixth phase on May 25.





One of the critically injured soldiers later succumbed at a military hospital during treatment, they said.

They said that there has been a massive search operation going on in the woods amid inputs about the presence of the militants from past few days.





The army and police also retaliated, leading to the operation. There was no official word about any injuries of fatalities even as the sources said that some casualties have taken place. When this report was filed, massive searches were going on and top army officers also rushed to the spot.





(With Agency Inputs)







