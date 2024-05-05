



MKU Limited, a global leader in advanced protection solutions, proudly announces a landmark collaboration with Vegvisir, a trailblazer in situational awareness systems for armoured vehicles. The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on January 8, 2024, signifies a pivotal moment in MKU’s dedication to advancing defence capabilities.





The collaborative initiative took shape at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit during the recent visit of Tiit Riisalo, Estonia’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology. Minister Riisalo, accompanied by a dynamic team of business delegates, strategically engaged at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, focusing on enhancing trade relations and exploring innovative avenues for collaboration. Emphasising the critical significance of robust cooperation and communication among democracies, Minister Riisalo highlighted India’s pivotal role in shaping Estonia’s strategic landscape.





The partnership established between MKU and VEGVISIR reached a significant milestone with the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This strategic partnership is set to empower over 10,000 armoured vehicles, including Main Battle Tanks (MBT), Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV), and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC), with state-of-the-art technologies meticulously tailored to meet the unique requirements of the Indian Armed Forces. The collaboration also underscores MKU’s prominent role as a leading force in shaping India’s future landscape of defence technology.





Vegvisir's Mixed Reality Situational Awareness System (MRSAS) provides personnel of armoured vehicles a better understanding of their immediate surroundings and areas of interest further away. 360 degrees virtual dome, battlefield data live overlays, see-through-the-armour capabilities and third party integrations for supreme situational awareness.

The system is customizable and reliable, build on a modular setup with multiple layers of redundant sensors for customer-specific solutions and increased reliability.

It is built for extreme environments with rugged head-mounted displays. MRSAS has Long-range and low latency vision, detection capabilities from 0 to 1,200m, ultra low latency, and EO/IR sensor fusion for both close and medium proximity vision in any condition.





Mr Neeraj Gupta, managing director of MKU Limited, emphasised: “At MKU, we champion the spirit of the Indian-Estonian partnership, dedicated to empowering heroes. Our duty is to strengthen global collaborations and provide indigenous solutions that empower our defence forces. This collaboration with Vegvisir is a testament to our relentless pursuit of self-reliance, contributing to the strength and resilience of our heroes. We are proud to be part of a transformative journey aligning with our nation’s vision for a self-sufficient and secure future.”





Ms Prachi Gupta, CEO of Netro Optronics at MKU, added: “Netro Optronics is honoured to contribute globally, aligning with the principles of Atmanirbharta and ‘Make in India.’ We are committed to empowering our heroes with cutting-edge, indigenous solutions. Our collaboration with Vegvisir signifies a significant stride towards self-reliance and strengthening our defence capabilities. As we work towards a secure and self-sufficient future, we take pride in being part of a transformative journey that aligns with our nation’s aspirations.”





