Nabhdrishti Aerospace, a deep-tech start-up pioneering indigenous gas turbine engine development, has raised Rs 3 crore in a funding round led by IIMA Ventures (formerly IIMA-CIIE).





Founded in 2023 by Rohit Chouhan and Arjun Srivatsa, Nabhdrishti Aerospace will design and develop gas turbine engines, beginning with a 350 SHP turbo-prop engine for aviation and power generation use cases. The microgas turbine (MGT) engines will be developed and manufactured and will have fuel flexibility to enable clean fuel compatibility and enhance efficiency, furthering the country's sustainability cause.





The current influx of capital will aid in the development of a fuel flex combustor prototype through thorough testing of the fuel injector and combustor, enabling the company to showcase its proprietary fuel flex technology.





“This infusion of capital empowers us to accelerate our first product development. Our next steps involve recruiting top-tier talent, investing in advanced tools and testing infrastructure, and demonstrating our combustion technology,” said Rohit Chouhan, co-founder and CEO.





Arjun Srivatsa, Co-Founder and COO, said, “Our first product is the ND350 Engine, which will be market-ready by Q3 2025. In turbogenerator mode, with a power output of 275 KW, it can be used for backup power generation, range extenders, and marine propulsion. Coupling the core with a propeller takes the ND350 into turboprop mode, where it generates 350 SHP, empowering UAVs and air taxis. This will be followed by designs within the power range of 300 SHP to 1000 SHP and above. The versatility and eco-conscious focus of our product distinguish us in the market.”





IIMA Ventures has launched a deep tech pre-seed accelerator fund with SIDBI recently, and Nabhdrishti Aerospace is the first investment from that initiative. Speaking on the investment, Vipul Patel, Partner, Seed Investing at IIMA Ventures, shared, “Building something as complex as a micro-gas turbine in a market that is multibillion dollars requires a deep understanding of a multitude of factors, such as gestation period, cost-efficient testing infrastructure, intellectual team-building skills, customer nuances, etc.”





