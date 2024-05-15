



The 155mm M982 Excalibur extended-range guided missiles provided by the US to Ukraine are being disrupted by Russia’s Polye-21 radio-electronic warfare systems, according to a Forbes report, cited by Obektivno.bg. The jamming technique used by the Russians interferes with the GPS signals of these missiles.





As noted by Vikram Mittal, an American military analyst, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia has brought about numerous technological advancements. He particularly emphasizes how such technologies have significantly influenced artillery operations.





Numerous advances in Russian technology have been causing quite a stir for the Ukrainian military forces, narrated by their commander-in-chief, Gen. Zaluzhny. One such technological marvel that stands out is the highly regarded Russian Lancet Kamikaze drone, whose capabilities are not lost on Mittal.





According to Mittal, the petite size and remarkable precision of these drones pose a significant challenge due to their clever ability to go undetected, coupled with an erratic flight pattern. Mittal further adds that such complexity makes it arduously difficult for the Ukrainian forces to execute successful counter-reactions.





Besides, the Polye-21 radio-electronic warfare system deployed by Russia has been successful in jamming the GPS signals used to guide the Excalibur projectiles that are in Ukraine’s arsenal. As a result, the disrupted GPS signals lead the missiles astray, causing them to miss their targets.





Mittal also mentions, “Certain electronic warfare gadgets have been given to Ukraine as part of foreign military assistance. These include devices that disrupt GPS signals, thus interfering with Russian drones and precision-guided weapons. However, this is an ongoing technological duel, with Russia likely to have already produced countermeasures against the electronic warfare devices and stray ammunition used by Ukraine.”





Developed by the Voronezh and St. Petersburg-based Scientific and Technical Centre for Electronic Warfare, the Polye-21 is a specialized electronic warfare system designed to take on enemy cruise missiles, smart bombs, drones, smart artillery rounds, aircraft – and basically any enemy projectiles or equipment relying on satellite navigation-based guidance.





Each Polye-21 complex consists of a powerful R-340RP radio station, small enough to be mounted aboard a truck chassis, plus a control system to operate an array of antenna modules (up to 100 per system) – each of which can help suppress signals at ranges up to 25 km. In all, a single Pole-21 complex can create an "invisible dome" of interference blanketing an area up to 150 km x 150 km.





The Polye-21 doesn’t discriminate, and can target enemy weapons using the American-made GPS standard just as readily as it can the European Union’s Galileo, India's NavIC Satellite Navigation System, China’s BeiDou and even Russia’s own GLONASS.





Advancement In Russian EWs





As per a British report released in May, an evaluation of Russia’s frontline military prowess approximated that its forces were eliminating nearly 10,000 Ukrainian drones each month.





Britain’s Royal United Services Institute [RUSI] reports that Russia’s wide-scale utilization of electronic warfare is a “vital component” of their tactics, and it’s substantially impacting the large number of Ukrainian drone casualties.





The statistics which roll up to over 300 drones daily, have originated from three anonymous Ukrainian officers who were interviewed in April and May earlier this year.





James Patton Rogers, a military studies professor and acknowledged drone expert at the University of Southern Denmark, intimated to Insider that the majority of the drones busted were not expensive, small-scale commercial drones employed for surveillance duties.





He commented on the never-before-seen extent to which drones are being deployed in Ukraine, deeming it “among the first drone-centric conflicts worldwide”.





Although Patton Rogers feels that the numbers may be inflated, he concedes that they underscore the effectiveness of Russia’s electronic warfare in counteracting the extensive use of drones in Ukraine.





According to the report issued by the Royal United Services Institute, Russia has strategically positioned a major electronic warfare system approximately every 6 miles along an estimated 750-mile frontline of the conflict. These systems, which are primarily tasked with incapacitating drones, are stationed roughly 4 miles from the frontline, the report elaborated.





