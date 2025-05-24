



Operation Sindoor was launched by India as a decisive counterterror response to the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the brutal killing of 26 civilians by Pakistan-backed militants.





The operation marked a significant escalation in India’s counterterror strategy, featuring unprecedented scale, precision, and the prominent involvement of women pilots in combat roles.





The most devastating phase of the operation occurred on May 7, when Indian forces executed a synchronised midnight strike targeting nine major terrorist headquarters across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.





Over 170 terrorists were eliminated in this single, meticulously coordinated attack, with the most severe blow inflicted on Bahawalpur—a hub for terror infrastructure and the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad. This strike reportedly resulted in heavy casualties among the family of India’s most wanted terrorist, Maulana Masood Azhar.





Following the May 7 strikes, India escalated its offensive by deploying BrahMos cruise missiles against multiple Pakistani airbases on May 9–10.





These follow-up attacks caused severe and crippling damage to key Pakistani airbases, including those at Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, and Nur Khan. Satellite imagery and admissions from some Pakistani officials later confirmed the extent of the destruction, despite initial denials from Islamabad. Indian officials described the operation as one of “spectacular precision,” emphasising that all planned targets were successfully hit with complete accuracy.





Women pilots from the Indian Air Force played a historic and visible role in the operation, participating in both the initial and follow-up strikes. Their involvement marked a milestone for gender integration in India’s armed forces and was highlighted by top defence sources as a key feature of Operation Sindoor.





In terms of casualties, India lost seven personnel, while Pakistani losses included at least 42 military personnel in addition to the over 170 terrorists killed.





The operation left Pakistan “badly humiliated,” prompting the elevation of Army Chief General Asim Munir to Field Marshal—a move Indian sources described as a face-saving gesture in light of the heavy losses and public embarrassment.





Operation Sindoor’s success was attributed to strategic reforms and enhanced readiness adopted after the 2017 Doklam stand-off with China. These reforms improved India’s rapid strike capability and operational preparedness, enabling such a high-impact response.





Despite the scale of the operation, Indian officials maintained that the strikes were focused, measured, and non-escalatory, deliberately targeting only terrorist infrastructure and avoiding civilian or military establishments in the initial phase.





However, the exchange of hostilities quickly escalated, with Pakistan launching retaliatory drone and missile strikes against Indian military installations, leading to several days of intense cross-border conflict before a ceasefire was brokered.





Currently, Indian defence forces remain on high alert, anticipating potential retaliatory actions from Pakistan. While Operation Sindoor has been paused, it has not formally concluded, and Indian forces have been instructed to maintain preparedness for any further escalation.





Operation Sindoor stands as a watershed moment in India’s counterterror doctrine, demonstrating enhanced military capability, gender inclusivity, and strategic clarity in the face of cross-border terrorism.





The operation not only inflicted significant damage on terror networks and Pakistani military assets but also signalled a shift towards a more assertive and cost-imposing approach in India’s security policy.





