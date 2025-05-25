



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to advocate for a series of defence-related investments in the state, as part of a broader push for industrial development. One of the main proposals presented by Naidu was the expansion of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) TEJAS manufacturing capability into Andhra Pradesh.





Currently, HAL operates three TEJAS production lines—two in Bangalore and one in Nashik—which are sufficient to meet current requirements.





However, government sources have indicated that Andhra Pradesh’s request could be considered if future expansion becomes necessary, suggesting that the Centre is open to exploring the idea as part of its long-term defence planning.





While the Centre has not made any immediate commitments regarding the TEJAS expansion, it has shown more concrete interest in another proposal: increased capital investment in Bharat Electronics Limited’s (BEL) Defence Systems Integration Complex (DSIC) in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.





This project is slated to be developed in two phases. Phase-I has already received board approval and is underway, while Phase-II has received an in-principle nod, with execution to begin after the completion of the first phase.





HAL’s current TEJAS production infrastructure includes two assembly lines in Bangalore and a third in Nashik, each capable of producing eight aircraft annually. The Nashik facility, which began operations in 2023, is expected to roll out its first TEJAS MK-1A jet by mid-2025.





Plans are also in place for a fourth assembly line at Nashik, potentially increasing total annual production capacity to 30 or more units to meet the Indian Air Force’s growing demand for indigenous fighter jets.





While Andhra Pradesh’s bid to host a TEJAS production facility has not been immediately accepted, the Centre remains open to considering the proposal as part of future defence expansion plans.





In the meantime, the state is set to benefit from significant defence investment through the BEL DSIC project in Anantapur, which is progressing in multiple phases.





Based On ET News Report







