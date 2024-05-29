



New York: India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj lauded the country's exceptional contributions to global peace and security on the occasion of International Day of UN Peacekeepers adding that the country's peacekeepers have time and again shown unwavering courage to protect vulnerable communities around the world.





In a video message on Wednesday, Kamboj remembered those who laid their lives as part of UN peacekeeping forces and noted they have made "ultimate sacrifice under the blue flag," in the pursuit of peace.





"Today, on the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, we come together to honour India's exceptional contributions to global peace and security. Our brave peacekeepers have shown unwavering courage, steadfast dedication, and an unyielding commitment to protecting vulnerable communities around the world," the top diplomat said in a video posted on X.





She also expressed happiness at the honour for Indian peacekeeper Major Radhika Sen who was bestowed with the UN Gender Military Advocate Award for her exemplary service in Congo and leadership during her deployment there.





"Countless indian peacekeepers have made the ultimate sacrifice under the blue flag, laying down their lives in the pursuit of peace. Their deep commitment to bringing solace to those devastated by conflict stands as a pillar of hope and humanity. This year, we are particularly honoured to receive the UN Gender Military Advocate Award...a powerful testament to India's steadfast dedication to gender equality and the invaluable role of women in peacekeeping," she said in the video.





"We hence proudly celebrate Major Radhika Sen, whose exemplary service and leadership have earned her this distinguished award. Congratulations, Radhika. India's contributions, however, extend far beyond operational deployments. Our think tanks, enriched with a wealth of experience, contribute to the latest ideation and strategic thinking in peacekeeping, ensuring our approaches are both innovative and effective," Kamboj said extending her wishes to the Indian peacekeeper.





Major Sen served in eastern DRC with the UN peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO, from March 2023 to April 2024 as the Commander of the Engagement Platoon for the Indian Rapid Deployment Battalion.





The UN announced on Tuesday that she will receive the award from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a ceremony on Thursday (May 30).





Guterres congratulated Major Sen for her service, describing her service as "a true credit to the United Nations as a whole."





Kamboj further underlined that pre-deployment training at the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping in New Delhi not only prepares the peacekeepers but also many international counterparts to face the challenges ahead with resilience and empathy.





"We are indeed profoundly proud of our peacekeepers and their noble mission. Their sacrifices and achievements challenge us should challenge us to rise to the occasion to build a world where peace is not just a distant dream, but a tangible reality," Kamboj said.





According to the UN, the International Day pays tribute to the service and sacrifice of peacekeepers and the resilience of the communities that they serve. It honours the more than 4,000 peacekeepers who have lost their lives serving for peace.





This year's International Day, is observed under the theme "Fit for the future, building better together."





It honours the vital contributions that civilian, military, and law enforcement peacekeepers have made over the last 70 years, according to the UN.





(With Agency Inputs)







