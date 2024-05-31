



Washington: US State Department's Special Representative for Global Partnerships Dorothy McAuliffe will travel to India from June 7 to 8. During her visit, she will travel to Kochi to meet participants and deliver closing remarks at the WiSci (Women in Science) South Asia STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and design, and mathematics) Camp, according to US Department of State press release.





From June 1-9, this all-girls immersive camp will bring together nearly 100 secondary school girls from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the US and Maldives to offer skills-building, mentorship and experiential learning opportunities in various STEAM fields.





In a press release, the US State Department stated, "Interactive curriculum and workshops are developed and led by industry experts from the US private sector. WiSci camps advance the U.S. Department of State's gender equality priorities by investing in girls' education and leadership development globally."





After her engagements in Kochi, Dorothy McAuliffe will visit various cities in India to meet key stakeholders and discuss partnerships with the US Department of State, according to US Department of State press release.





She will also hold meetings with alumni of past Office of Global Partnerships initiatives, including the winners of the 2022 P3 Impact Award and recipients of the Office of Global Partnerships' COVID-19 Private Sector Engagement and Partnership Fund.





In a press release, the US Department of State stated, "The WiSci South Asia STEAM Camp 2024 is a collaborative public-private partnership between the U.S. Department of State's Office of Global Partnerships, the UN Foundation's Girl Up, the Caterpillar Foundation."





Notably, India and the US enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership covering almost all areas of human endeavour, driven by shared democratic values, convergence of interests on a range of issues, and vibrant people-to-people contacts, according to Ministry of External Affairs.





Earlier in April, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, highlighted successful US-India law enforcement cooperation in combating cybercrime and termed the bilateral ties between the two nations, "a multiplicative relationship."





While speaking at a special screening of the documentary 'Bogus Phone Operators' in New Delhi, Garcetti underscored the significance of the collaboration between the United States and India in addressing various challenges, including cyber-security threats.





The US Embassy in New Delhi organised the special screening of a documentary film on Wednesday that exposes the world of illegal call centres and cybercrime and tech fraud.





He said, "This is really a place where we have concerts, discussions, exhibitions...we really encourage you to come back...to really learn about the ways that the United States and India are working together in what I call a multiplicative relationship."





He further elaborated on the synergy between the two countries, stating, "It's not India plus the United States, it's India times the United States when we get together. Whether that's in moments of great opportunity like expanding economic opportunities, looking at health issues together, combating challenges like climate change or other things."





