



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada Colindres and discussed bilateral cooperation and global issues.





EAM Jaishankar received a call from Nicaragua's Foreign Minister on Friday.





Sharing a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Good to receive a call from Foreign Minister Denis Moncada Colindres of Nicaragua. Discussed our bilateral cooperation and global issues of mutual interest."





Earlier in February, India and Nicaragua signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Pharmacopoeia on cooperation in the field of the regulation of medicines.





With this MoU, Nicaragua became the first nation in the Spanish-speaking world to recognise Indian Pharmacopeia.





India's Ambassador to Nicaragua Sumit Seth and Nicaragua's Minister of Health Martha Reyes signed the MoU between the two nations.





In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Nicaragua stated, "The Government of India and Nicaragua signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) on Pharmacopoeia on Cooperation in the field of the regulation of medicines. The MoU was signed by Ambassador of India to Nicaragua Dr. Sumit Seth & Minister of Health of Nicaragua Dr. Martha Reyes."





The bilateral relations between India and Nicaragua are warm and friendly. Moreover, the diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in March 1983.





The Indian Embassy in Panama is concurrently accredited to Nicaragua.





Meanwhile, Nicaragua has also been supporting India's candidature for various UN bodies and other international organizations.





