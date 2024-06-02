

A gunfight began between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district today. Two top commanders from The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, were trapped during the gunfight.



Two top commanders from The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, were trapped during a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.





The gunbattle began after security forces received inputs about a terror hideout in the Nehama area in Pulwama. When the security forces and the police launched a cordon and search operation, terrorists fired upon them, triggering the gunfight.





The terrorists, Rayees Ahmad and Reyaz Ahmad Dar, are both residents of the Pulwama district in south Kashmir.





"Encounter has started at Nihama area of District Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.





@JmuKmrPolice," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.





The exchange of fire was going on and there were no reports of casualties on either side so far, a police official said.





Further details were awaited.





On May 7, two terrorists were killed during a gunbattle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. Basit Dar, who was an active operative of the Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-backed terrorist organisation, was among the terrorists killed in the gunfight.





(With Agency Inputs)







