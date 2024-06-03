

Abuja: Lauding the election process in India, Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Maitama Tuggar on Sunday congratulated the people of India and the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for "exemplifying their status as the world's bastion of democracy."

Yusuf Maitama Tuggar stated that the election process lasted 44 days and called it "the largest ever in history." He congratulated India for successfully conducting elections, which had over 968 million eligible voters.





In a post on X, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar stated, "Congratulations to the people of India @DrSJaishankar for exemplifying their status as the world's bastion of democracy. This historic election, which lasted 44 days, was the largest-ever in history, with more than 968 million eligible voters out of a population of 1.4 billion. As the largest democracy in Africa, we join you in championing democracy, which is a key pillar of our 4Ds foreign policy agenda. Congratulations once again on a successful electoral season."





Lok Sabha elections in India were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Polling for the earlier six phases of Lok Sabha elections was held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, and May 25. Votes will be counted on June 4.





Assembly polls have also been held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. Odisha is also seeing simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and assembly in the last four phases.





The seventh and final phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections on June 1 across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh saw an approximate voter turnout of 62.36 per cent as per the latest trends, the Election Commission (ECI) said on Saturday.





As per the ECI, West Bengal is leading the voter turnout charts at 73.79 per cent. Other states where polling is underway in the seventh phase are Bihar- 51.92 per cent, Chandigarh- 67.90 per cent, Odisha-- 70.67 per cent, Punjab- 61.32 per cent, Uttar Pradesh- 55.59 per cent and Himachal Pradesh 70.05 per cent.





The polling for the last phase ended on Saturday in the 57 parliamentary constituencies spread across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The exit poll outcomes were declared after the conclusion of polling for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.





Ahead of the announcement of results for the Lok Sabha on June 4, the Election Commission of India has issued a set of instructions for all poll officials on the procedure to be followed for counting of votes from Electronic Voting Machines, VVPATs and Postal Ballots for the Lok Sabha elections as well as bye-election to the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies.





According to the general instructions issued by the poll body, the District election Officers, Returning Officers (RO) and Observers shall ensure that the existing instructions related to counting arrangements in and around Counting Centers have been fully complied with before counting of votes at the hour fixed for the purpose.





The counting of votes of a constituency shall not commence if ECI orders on the adjourned poll at any polling station(s) are pending, it said. The counting of votes of a constituency may commence if a re-poll at any polling station(s) is taking place on counting day.





In such case the penultimate round of counting shall start only after re-polled EVMs & VVPATs, from such polling stations are received in the concerned Counting Hall under full security escort, the poll body instructed.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







