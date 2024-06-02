



Islamabad: At least two people were killed and five others were injured after a landmine exploded on the roadside in the central Kurram area of Pakistan, ARY News reported.





According to details, the explosion took place on Korham Road. Among the injured, four people are in critical condition. According to rescue officials, the bodies and injured people were taken to the nearby hospital.





Earlier, at least two were injured including a police constable in a blast that occurred in Tehsil Kulachi of Dera Ismail Khan. The blast took place on the road when the DSP and other police personnel were heading for their polio duty, ARY News reported.





According to police officials, the driver of the elite forces and a constable were injured in a blast while a bomb disposal squad reached the spot of the incident and reviewed the situation, according to ARY News report.





Before this incident, at least one person was killed and 20 others were injured in a twin landmine blast that occurred near Thaikedar Naddi in the Duki district of Balochistan.





The first explosion occurred when a truck hit a landmine, followed by a second blast as people arrived at the spot. The police officials stated that the two landmine blasts left one person dead while 17 others sustained injuries. The injured are being taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.





