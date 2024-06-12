



New Delhi: Anand Ranganathan, a JNU faculty member, author, political commentator and television panellist, has sparked controversy by advocating for an Israel-like approach to address issues in Kashmir. His comments were made during a chat show hosted by ANI Editor Smita Prakash, featuring co-panellists Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, Sushant Sareen, and Tahseen Poonawala.





During the discussion, Ranganathan expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs in Kashmir and criticized past policies. "I am not enthused by Kashmir at all. I don’t want to visit it. All our policies, cutting across governments, have failed us Indians," he stated. He pointed out the plight of Kashmiri Hindus and criticized the perceived facade of normalcy created by tourism figures, noting, "You haven’t rehabilitated 7 lakh Kashmiri Hindus. All the money coming from the tourists is going to the terrorists. This terrorism/militancy and whatever you call it is going to continue."





Ranganathan suggested that an Israel-like solution is needed, involving settlement building, combating terrorism, and securing borders. He remarked, "You need an Israel-like solution to Kashmir. The fact that Israel is unable to solve it is not because Israel is not acting to solve it. Israel has catered to its people, but we haven’t."





Following an uproar over his comments, Ranganathan issued a clarification on his X handle (formerly Twitter), stating, "Calling for an Israel-like solution—rehabilitating the victims, making settlements, fighting terror, securing borders—is not calling for genocide; it is calling for preventing another genocide. I stand by Israel. I stand by Kashmiri Hindus. And I stand by every single word."





While his comments faced criticism, a spokesperson from the Israeli embassy in New Delhi supported his suggestion.





(With Agency Inputs)







