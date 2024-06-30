



Borno: At least 18 people were killed and 48 others were injured in bomb blasts in Nigeria's northeast Borno state, CNN reported, citing the state's emergency services.





The first blast occurred at a wedding ceremony at about 3 pm (local time) on Saturday. Then, another blast took place at General Hospital Gwoza and a third at a funeral.





Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Director General Barkindo Muhammad Saidu visited the site of the incident in Gwoza Town, CNN reported.





According to Borno State Emergency Management Agency-SEMA, men, women and children were among the deceased, the report said. No further details were provided regarding the incident.





(With Agency Inputs)







