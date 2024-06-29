



A ceasefire violation by Pakistani Rangers was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Pooch district on late Friday night, prompting strong retaliation by the Indian Army





Srinagar: Pakistan Rangers initiated unprovoked firing on Indian posts along the International Border in the Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on late Friday night, sources said.





The Indian Army retaliated 'befittingly' to the provocation, they said.





The firing from across the border was reported on a forward Indian post in Krishna Ghati, prompting retaliation by the Army troops guarding the LoC, sources said, adding that there was no casualty in the firing, which lasted for a brief period.





The recent ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops might have been an attempt to provide cover fire to infiltrating terrorists, sources said. The attack has prompted a high alert along the Line of Control.





Security forces have stepped-up vigil to foil any possible infiltration attempt by Pakistani terrorists, they added. A search of the area is underway.





The unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops comes amid the ongoing Amarnath Yatra which is underway in Kashmir with the first batch of over 4,500 pilgrims arriving in the Valley to visit the sacred pilgrimage site.





Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain has said that comprehensive security measures for the annual Amarnath Yatra have been put in place. The 52-day pilgrimage will commence from the twin tracks --the traditional 48 km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14 km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal -- on June 29. Yatra will conclude on August 19.





Jammu region was rocked by four terror incidents in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts between June 9 and 12, resulting in the death of 10 people, including seven pilgrims and a CRPF jawan. Two terrorists were also eliminated in one of the encounters in Kathua district.





Earlier this week, three terrorists affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit were killed in a gunfight that lasted for more than six hours in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.





Heavy gunfire and explosions rattled the village as two more terrorists were eliminated by the security forces as the day progressed.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







