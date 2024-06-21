



The armed forces said that they killed two terrorists in the Hadipura village of Baramulla’s Rafiabad area on June 19, 2024.





As per a statement issued to the press, the Indian army said that the encounter, named Operation HADIPURA, was involving the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).





According to the statement, specific intelligence was received indicating the presence of two militants in a house in Hadipura. The information, sourced through the JKP, led to a swift and decisive response. The area was promptly cordoned off, and civilians from neighboring houses were evacuated to ensure their safety.





“Upon initiating the search, the hiding terrorists opened fire, prompting a retaliatory response from our forces. In the ensuing exchange, both terrorists were neutralized,” stated a spokesperson for the security forces.





The slain have been identified as Usman and Umar, both of Pakistani origin and linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Usman has reportedly been active in the Kashmir Valley since 2020, as per the government forces.





The operation led to the recovery of a significant cache of weapons and ammunition, underscoring the level of threat posed by the neutralized militants. “This operation highlights our ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region,” the spokesperson added.





“The elimination of these terrorists is a testament to the effective synergy between the security forces and the people of Kashmir. Our commitment to safeguarding the region remains steadfast,” the spokesperson affirmed.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







