Balochistan: The campaign to release Zahoor and Sajjad is gaining significant traction on social media, drawing attention to the plight of families affected by enforced disappearances in Balochistan province of Pakistan.





The online movement highlights the harrowing experiences of those left behind, emphasising the urgent need for justice and resolution.





Mahrang Baloch, a prominent voice on social media, has brought to light the devastating impact of these policies on the people of Balochistan.





"The policies of enforced disappearances in Balochistan have left every home in mourning and no household spared from pain and suffering," she stated.





Mahrang specifically mentioned the heart-wrenching struggle of Saeeda Baloch, who has been searching for her brother, Sajjad, and nephew, Zahoor, for years without any information on their whereabouts.





"Let us all support Saeeda in this struggle and play a role in the recovery of Sajjad and Zahoor," she urged.





The hashtag #ReleaseZahoorandSajjad has been at the forefront of this campaign, with numerous individuals sharing their stories and calling for action.





Jamal Baloch posted a poignant message on X, recalling the fateful day when Zahoor Ahmed was abducted. "31st May, 2021, a dark day in our lives when my brother Zahoor Ahmed was abducted and still we don't know where is he and how is he? He is a gold medalist in physical education and he was doing his master's degree," Jamal shared, highlighting Zahoor's academic achievements and the deep personal loss felt by his family.





Latif Baloch also took to X to express the anguish of families with missing loved ones. "With a missing person, the family's joys, aspirations, and comforts all disappear. Mothers and sisters are looking for loved ones in streets, commissions, and courts by making pictures. Zahoor and Sajjad, like many Baloch youths, are waiting for justice," Latif wrote, painting a vivid picture of the relentless search and the emotional toll on the families.





The campaign underscores a broader issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, where numerous families live in a constant state of uncertainty and grief.





The voices amplified through this movement are a stark reminder of the human cost of these policies and the pressing need for accountability and transparency.





As the hashtag #ReleaseZahoorandSajjad continues to trend, it is hoped that the growing public and international attention will lead to concrete actions to address these disappearances and bring much-needed relief to the affected families.





The Baloch community's call for justice remains steadfast, with the hope that Zahoor, Sajjad, and many others will be reunited with their families soon.





