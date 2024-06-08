



Astore: A video circulating on social media captures the fervent voices of children protesting against the lack of essential facilities and qualified teachers in the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan region.





The protest, reportedly originating from Thang village in Astore district, underscores a growing sentiment of frustration among students and parents alike.





Similar demonstrations had recently sprung up in Dadimal, Nagar, with parents standing in solidarity with their children, demanding better educational standards.





The heart of the issue lies in the chronic shortage of competent educators and frequent transfers that disrupt continuity in learning. These grievances have compelled both teachers and students to brave harsh weather conditions to register their dissent.





The educational crisis extends beyond the confines of primary and secondary schools, permeating even into higher education institutions across PoGB and PoJK. University students have echoed similar sentiments, decrying administrative mismanagement and inadequate resources.





The perennial issues of faculty shortages, insufficient transportation, and cramped classrooms have plagued the academic landscape for years.





Furthermore, recent protests by academic and administrative staff underscore the systemic financial woes afflicting these universities.





Pending salary increments and a lack of funding have crippled teaching activities, leaving both students and educators in a state of uncertainty.





These challenges paint a stark picture of educational institutions transformed into arenas of neglect and disillusionment under the Pakistani government's rule.





The promotion of education within these communities is not just a matter of academic advancement but a fundamental step towards empowering locals with knowledge of their rights--a prospect that Pakistan perceives as a threat to its illegal control over the region.





