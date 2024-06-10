



ROV Jalasimha represents the next generation of underwater technology. With enhanced compact design, advanced features, and an increased depth capability of 300 meters, Jalasimha sets new standards for underwater inspection and maintenance.





Key Features:





Stereovision System: Equipped with a state-of-the-art stereovision system, Jalasimha delivers high-resolution, three-dimensional imaging for precise navigation and detailed inspection.





Dexterous Robotic Arm: Jalasimha's integrated robotic arm allows for intricate and precise manipulation of objects underwater, enabling complex maintenance tasks and salvage operations.





NDT Equipment: Featuring non-destructive testing (NDT) equipment, including a thickness gauge and laser scaler, Jalasimha provides comprehensive data on metal corrosion, thickness, and defect quantification.





Advanced Technologies: Jalasimha integrates cutting-edge technologies to enhance its overall performance, making it a reliable solution for demanding underwater tasks.





Depth Capability: With an increased depth capability of 300 meters, Jalasimha excels in deep-sea inspections and maintenance, catering to a wide range of industries with submerged infrastructure.





