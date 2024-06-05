



CHENNAI: Garuda Aerospace launched India’s first exclusive drone showroom in the presence of R Velraj (vice chancellor, Anna University) and Agnishwar Jayaprakash (CEO, Garuda Aerospace) here on Monday.





Garuda Aerospace pioneers transformative advancements in precision Agri tech and industry 4.0, setting new standards in the drone industry.





Established in 2015 with just five members, it now has over 200 professionals.





Its fleet of over 400 drones and 500 skilled pilots operate across 84 cities.





Garuda's flagship drone—Vajra—for the defence sector was showcased at the Defence Expo 2022. They have signed a partnership with Lockheed Martin Canada CDL and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) to provide advanced Uncrewed Aerial Systems software solutions for defence and commercial purposes.





Jayaprakash said “Garuda Aerospace has sold 2,500 drones so far, out of which 2,000 are Agri drones. We plan to sell 25,000 Agri drones in the next two years and at least 25,000 other consumer drones in the next few years. Now we are happy to announce India’s first exclusive drone showroom in Chennai.”





Recently, ISRO procured one of its ‘Made In India’ Kisan drone.





