

Alaska: Charge d'Affaires and officiating Ambassador at the Indian Embassy in Washington, Sripriya Ranganathan, visited the Indian Air Force team at Exercise Red Flag in Alaska, US.





The visit was conducted by the US Air Force Base Commander, Air Commodore YPS Negi, and Air Attache at the Indian Embassy, USA.





"The IAF team at Ex Red Flag, Alaska, was visited by the Charge d'Affaires and officiating Ambassador at the Indian Embassy in Washington, Ms Sripriya Ranganathan, today. The visit was conducted by the US Air Force Base Commander along with Air Cmde YPS Negi, Air Attache at the Indian Embassy, USA," Indian Air Force said in a post on X.





The US Air Force Base Commander briefed on the Exercise Red Flag.





Following the briefing, Sripriya Ranganathan interacted with the IAF team.





"After a briefing on Ex Red Flag, given by the USAF Base Cdr and Sqn Cdr of the Combat Training Squadron, Ms Ranganathan interacted with the IAF team," the post added.





The Indian Air Force contingent arrived at Eielson AF Base of the US Air Force in Alaska on last week's Thursday to participate in the multinational exercise 'Red Flag 24'.





Exercise Red Flag is a two-week advanced aerial combat training exercise.





While on their way to Alaska, the IAF Rafale fighter jets took a transatlantic flight with staging halts at Greece and Portugal.





"Ably supported by its IL-78 air-to-air refuelers and the C-17 transport ac, the IAF Rafale fighters took a transatlantic flight with staging halts at Greece and Portugal," the IAF said.





"Aimed to integrate aircrew in a multinational environment, Ex-Red Flag is a two-week advanced aerial combat training exercise," it added.





Earlier, the Indo-US joint working group, operating under the Defence Tech and Trade Initiative (DTTI), convened for a pivotal two-day meeting in New Delhi in the early weeks of May to bolster defence collaboration between the two nations.





