



An Airbus A321 aircraft touched down at INS Utkrosh, paving the way for night-time civil operations. INS Utkrosh is a naval air station located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands of India.





The Airbus A321 is a single-aisle airliner developed by Airbus. It is the longest stretched fuselage of Airbus's A320 series and can typically seat 180 to 220 passengers in a two-class configuration, with up to 244 passengers in a high-density arrangement. The A321neo, which stands for "new engine option," is an improved and more fuel-efficient version of the A321ceo, with new engines and sharklets as standard. The A321neo was announced by Airbus in December 2010 and has the longest fuselage of any Airbus narrow-body airliner.





INS Utkrosh is a naval air station located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands of India. It was formally commissioned on May 11, 1985, and is the first naval air station in the region. The air station plays a strategic role in protecting India's maritime interests in the Bay of Bengal. The facilities at INS Utkrosh have been significantly upgraded, including the lengthening of the runway to almost 11,000 feet. All air traffic operations over Port Blair, except for the civilian terminal operated by the Airports Authority of India, are undertaken by INS Utkrosh.





