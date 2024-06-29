



Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), a subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), has secured a major order from Wilson ASA, a Norwegian firm, to design and construct four 6,300-ton deadweight (TDW) dry cargo vessels. This order is a follow-up to a previous contract awarded in June 2023 for the construction of six 3,800-TDW dry cargo vessels. The vessels from the previous contract are currently at advanced stages of construction at the yard in Udupi, Karnataka.





The agreement with Wilson ASA also includes an option for an additional four vessels of the same type, which is expected to be formally contracted by September 19, 2024. The total order is valued at approximately Rs 1,100 crore.





Wilson ASA is a leading European player in the short-sea market and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway. The company operates a significant short-sea fleet in Europe, transporting about 15 million tonnes of dry cargo across the continent.





The dry cargo vessels to be constructed by Udupi Cochin Shipyard will have a deadweight of 6,300 tons and will be designed to meet the specific requirements of Wilson ASA. The vessels will contribute to India's growing prominence in shipbuilding and the maritime industry.





This order is a continuation of a previous contract and highlights India's growing prominence in shipbuilding.





Our Bureau







