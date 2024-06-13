



New Delhi: In response to the recent joint statement between China and Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a firm rejection of unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.





The statement, made by the Official Spokesperson of MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasises India's steadfast position on the issue, asserting that Jammu and Kashmir, along with Ladakh, are integral and inalienable parts of India.





The MEA's statement firmly states that no other country possesses the authority to comment on the status of Jammu and Kashmir.





"We have noted unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in the joint statement between China and Pakistan of 07 June 2024. We categorically reject such references. Our position on the issue is consistent and well-known to the concerned parties. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same," said MEA Official Spokesperson in response to media queries on references to Jammu and Kashmir in the China-Pakistan Joint Statement.





Furthermore, India has strongly opposed references to the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), particularly concerning projects located in territories under Pakistan's illegal occupation. The MEA reaffirms India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, denouncing any attempts to legitimise Pakistan's unlawful occupation.





"The same joint statement also mentions activities and projects under the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), some of which are in India's sovereign territory under forcible and illegal occupation by Pakistan. We resolutely oppose and reject any moves by other countries to reinforce or legitimise Pakistan's illegal occupation of these territories, impinging on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," his statement adds.





The joint statement was issued at the conclusion of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's four-day trip to China. Pakistan briefed the Chinese side on developments in Jammu and Kashmir, advocating for its resolution in accordance with international frameworks.





"Both sides underscore the importance of maintaining peace and stability in South Asia, the need for resolution of all outstanding disputes, and their opposition to any unilateral action," the joint statement read.





"The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Chinese side reiterated that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is left over from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements," it said.





This latest development underscores the ongoing tensions between India, China, and Pakistan, particularly regarding territorial disputes and bilateral relations. India's rejection of the joint statement reaffirms its commitment to defending its territorial integrity and sovereignty.





India has consistently rejected similar joint statements issued by China and Pakistan in the past.





Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations with India in response to India's revocation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5, 2019.





Despite this, India has reiterated its desire for normal and peaceful relations with Pakistan, insisting that it is Islamabad's responsibility to create an atmosphere devoid of terrorism and hostility for such engagement.





Even S Jaishankar, in his statement after assuming charge of External Affairs Minister, outlined distinct approaches to handling relations with China and Pakistan, asserting that India's foreign policy under the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will focus on finding solutions to "border issues" with Beijing and the "years-old cross-border terrorism" with Islamabad.





The career diplomat-politician also noted that both the neighbouring countries present unique challenges and India's relations with them are different.





Addressing the issue of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, the 69-year-old minister emphasised India's determination to seek a resolution. "With Pakistan, we would want to find a solution to the issue of years-old cross-border terrorism," Jaishankar said.





India has repeatedly emphasised that it will not tolerate cross-border terrorism and it cannot keep aside terrorism to improve ties with Pakistan. New Delhi has also said the onus is on Islamabad to create a conducive atmosphere in which there is no terror, hostility or violence.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







