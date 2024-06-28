



As part of her ongoing deployment to Africa and Europe, Indian Navy's frontline frigate, INS Tabar, arrived at the historic port city of Alexandria, Egypt for a goodwill visit from 27 to 30 Jun 24.





India and Egypt have enjoyed a rich legacy of cultural relations and economic ties for several centuries. These bonds have continued to grow stronger in modern times and in recent years, bilateral relations between both countries have expanded across various sectors, including defence and maritime cooperation. The visit of Indian Naval Ship Tabar to Alexandria is intended to reaffirm India's commitment to deepening the bilateral ties with Egypt as also enhancing various aspects of maritime security.





The stealth frigate is commanded by Captain MR Harish and has a complement of 280 personnel. The ship is equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors and is among the earliest stealth frigates of the Indian Navy, the ship is based at Mumbai as part of the Western Fleet under the Western Naval Command.





During the three day stay at Alexandria, the ship's crew will undertake a host of professional interactions with the Egyptian Navy besides social engagements. The two Navies will thereafter consolidate the harbour exercises through a Passage Exercise or PASSEX at sea. These interactions aim to strengthen the commonalities in procedures followed by the two Navies as also to widen the scope of interoperability between the two Navies that could aid combined operations against common maritime threats.





Press Information Bureau











