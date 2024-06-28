



Srinagar: Police on Thursday attached land properties worth ₹1 crore of five Pakistan-based handlers in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir, officials said.





“Police in Baramulla after obtaining attachment order passed by Hon’ble Court Baramulla attached nine Kanals (1.125 acres) land worth 1 crore belonging to five terror handlers based in Pakistan,” read an official statement.





“The property was identified as belonging to terror handlers during the course of investigation conducted by police,” it added.





The officials said the handlers have been identified as Bashir Ahmad Ganie, Mehraj ud din Lone, Ghulam Mohd Yatoo, Abdul Rehman Bhat and Abdul Rashid Lone.





The action was taken under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code and the accused persons to a case registered in 2008, they added.





(With Agency Inputs)







