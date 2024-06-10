



The Indian Navy Ship (INS), deployed for maritime surveillance, swung into action and swiftly responded to the distress call by fishing vessel INFAN DHAS, that requested assistance following engine failure.





According to the Indian Navy, "Coast Guard surveillance aircraft detected FV INFAN DHAS, approximately 75 nautical miles east of Port Blair, on June 5, 2024. The vessel, with seven crew members onboard, reported engine failure and requested assistance."





As per the Navy, INS Kulish arrived in the vicinity of the vessel in the early hours of June 7.





"The ship's technical team undertook defect rectification and swiftly operationalized the engine, enabling the vessel to continue with fishing operations," said a spokesperson for the Indian Navy.





A passing-out parade was held on Friday to mark the graduation of the 102nd Helicopter Conversion Course (HCC) and the completion of stage I training of the 4th Basic Helicopter Conversion Course (BHCC) at Naval Air Station, INS Rajali, Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu.





The passing out parade marked the successful culmination of an intensive 22-week training programme encompassing rigorous flying and ground training at the Indian Naval Air Squadron 561, the alma mater of all helicopter pilots of the Indian Navy.





Highlighting the Indian Navy's commitment to gender inclusivity and expanding career opportunities for women, SLt Anamika B Rajeev created history by graduating as the 'First Woman Naval Helicopter Pilot', the Ministry said.





The newly qualified pilots of 102 HCC will be appointed to various front-line operational units of the Indian Navy, where they will take on diverse missions such as reconnaissance, surveillance, search and rescue, and anti-piracy, it stated.





The officers of the 04 BHCC, having successfully completed Stage I training, will be retained for Stage II training at Helicopter Training School.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







