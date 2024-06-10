







Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday described the terrorist attack in Reasi, which resulted in the deaths of nine pilgrims, as a nefarious attempt to destabilize the peace in the region.





After visiting the injured in the hospital, L-G Sinha addressed reporters, vowing a strong response to these nefarious actions and ensuring that those responsible would not escape justice.





He mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister Amit Shah have been personally monitoring the situation since the attack, and a joint operation is under way to apprehend the attackers.





Sinha emphasized that their immediate priority is the recovery of the injured. He acknowledged the irreplaceable loss of lives, announcing an ex-gratia payment of ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹5 lakh for the injured.





The attack occurred on Sunday evening when terrorists fired on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district, killing at least nine and injuring 33.





