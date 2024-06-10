



New Delhi: Norway's ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. She said that Norway looks forward to continuing "strong and robust" bilateral ties between the two nations in various sectors, including blue economy, energy, trade, investments, environment and climate.





In a post on X, May-Elin Stener stated, "Representing Norway at swearing in of new Indian govt led by @narendramodi We look forward to continuing strong & robust bilateral relations in areas including #blueeconomy #energy #trade #investments #environment #climate & more!"





Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term on Sunday at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan which is being attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region.





President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers. PM Modi was seen wearing a full-sleeved white kurta with churidar and blue half jacket.





Apart from two terms as Prime Minister beginning 2014, Narendra Modi also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.





As Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term, several leaders from the neighbourhood and Indian Ocean attended the oath ceremony on Sunday.





Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe; Maldivian President, Mohamed Muizzu; Seychelles Vice-President, Ahmed Afif; Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina; Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'; and Bhutan Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, attended the event.





These leaders also met Prime Minister Modi on stage later in the day. Dahal, Wickremesinghe, Tobgay, Muizzu, Jugnauth, Ahmed Afif, and Sheikh Hasina also greeted President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on stage. All the leaders also posed for a group picture.





Most of these leaders were among the first global leaders to congratulate PM Modi after victory in the Lok Sabha polls.





Highlighting the significance of the event, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said, "The visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision."





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







