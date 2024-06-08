



New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has thanked the Chinese Foreign Ministry for congratulating Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on his win in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Jaiswal noted that India will continue to pursue normalisation of ties between the two nations.





In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "Thank you @MFA_China for congratulating PM @narendramodi on his election victory. Will continue to pursue efforts towards normalisation of India-China ties based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity."





Jaiswal's statement came after China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 5 extended wishes to Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, the BJP, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their election victory in the Lok Sabha elections, adding that they are looking forward to a "healthy and stable" China-India relationship.





In a post on X, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning stated, "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, BJP and the National Democratic Alliance on the election victory. We look forward to a healthy & stable China-India relationship."





While addressing a regular press conference, Mao Ning noted that a "healthy and stable" relationship between India and China is in the common interest of both sides and is conducive to peace and development in the region and the world.





She expressed China's readiness to work with India in the fundamental interests of the people of the two nations.





On being asked about India's election results, Mao Ning stated, "We noted that the results of India's general elections have been announced. China congratulates the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, and along with their National Democratic Alliance, on their victory."





"A healthy and stable China-India relationship is in the common interest of both sides and is conducive to peace and development in the region and the world. China is willing to work together with India in the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, focusing on the big picture and looking to the future to promote the development of relations between the two countries along a healthy and stable track," she added





Coming to India's election results, the counting of votes of the Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats. Combining the numbers of BJP ally parties, the number went comfortably above the halfway mark needed to form a government.





Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on June 9, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Friday. Alongside him, members of his council of ministers will also take their oaths on the same day.





Before this announcement, PM-designate Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu and staked his claim to form the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under his leadership.





"Exercising powers vested in her under Article 75 (1) of the Constitution of India, President Droupadi Murmu today appointed @narendramodi to the office of Prime Minister of India," the President's office posted on X.





"The President requested Narendra Modi to - advise her about the names of other persons to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers; and indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Rashtrapati Bhavan added.





PM Modi's leadership of the NDA was formally endorsed, with crucial support from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal (United). The NDA commands a strong position in the Lok Sabha with 293 MPs out of 543. Among these, the BJP holds the largest share with 240 seats.





