Moreover, it is being considered that their family members of terrorist sympathisers wouldn't be given government jobs, sources aware of the matter told India Today. A meeting was held to review the current situation in Jammu given the possible visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21 and the Amarnath Yatra in the backdrop of the recent terrorist attacks.





Over the past few days, terrorist attacks took place across Reasi, Kathua and Doda, killing 9 people, including 7 pilgrims and a CRPF Jawan, and leaving 7 security personnel and others injured. Incidents of terror attacks in Jammu, below the Pir Panjal range, have gone up significantly in the recent past.





In this meeting, it was clearly mentioned that infiltration into India through the international border connected to Jammu has been increasing. It was also noted that in view of the Amarnath Yatra, Pakistani intelligence agency ISI is eyeing an opportunity to attack India, as per sources.





Besides this, more than 500 companies of paramilitary forces including CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, etc. will be deployed on the route for the Amarnath Yatra. It was also decided that all the companies of these forces present in Punjab should be sent back to Jammu.





Apart from security and intelligence agencies, officials of many important departments including the Kashmir Division of the Home Ministry and the Military Intelligence Branch were involved in this meeting.





Speaking on the spate of terror attacks in Jammu, security analyst and senior ORF fellow Sushant Sareen told India Today that the Pakistani leadership was "itching to do something" after Lok Sabha elections were conducted peacefully by and large.





He said the centre of gravity for terrorists shifted to Jammu in the last 3 years as terrorists didn't have space to operate in Kashmir given the Army's increased operations.





Talking about those involved in the terrorist attacks, Sareen said, "These are not one or two groups. These guys are spread out in small groups. But clearly, the kind of operations that they have carried out over the last 2 or 3 years are very different from the silly targeted killings that the PAFF kind of characters carried out. These are guys who seem highly trained. So, I think we should have woken up to this."





Moreover, former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir SP Vaid said that elections in the Union Territory should not be postponed due to the terror attacks. "In fact, they are rattled by the kind of response in the Lok Sabha elections. It was normal, like any other part of the country. More than 50 per cent polling took place (in Jammu and Kashmir)," he said.





