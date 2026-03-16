



Naval Group India has marked a pivotal advancement in India's naval capabilities by commissioning a state-of-the-art Pneumatic RAM Test Facility at its technical workshop in Karwar, Karnataka. This inauguration occurred on 13 March 2026, underscoring the nation's growing prowess in submarine maintenance.





RAM stands for Reducer and Actuator Mechanism. This facility is specialised for the maintenance and testing of critical components within the Pneumatic Mast Raising System used in Scorpène-class (Kalvari-class) submarines.





These mechanisms are responsible for the smooth deployment and retraction of masts—such as periscopes, radar, and communication antennae—using high-pressure compressed air.





The facility was officially opened by Vice Admiral B. Sivakumar, AVSM, VSM, Chief of Materiel of the Indian Navy. Its primary purpose is to support the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of the Indian Navy's Kalvari-class submarines, which are indigenously built variants of the Scorpène-class.





Located strategically at the Naval Group India Technical Workshop in Karwar—a key naval base on India's western seaboard—the facility enhances logistical efficiency. Karwar's position facilitates rapid response times, minimising downtime for submarines deployed in the region.





This development places India in an elite global cadre. Such Pneumatic RAM Test Facilities, essential for testing and calibrating ram ejection mechanisms in submarines, now exist only in France, Brazil, and India. France, as the originator of Scorpène technology, and Brazil, another operator, previously held this capability exclusively.





The Kalvari-class submarines, comprising six vessels under Project P-75, represent a cornerstone of India's underwater fleet modernisation. Equipped with advanced stealth features, torpedoes, and anti-ship missiles, these boats demand precise pneumatic systems for launcher operations, which the new facility directly addresses.





Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, this commissioning bolsters India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing and sustainment. It reduces dependency on overseas support for critical subsystems, aligning with the government's push for indigenous MRO infrastructure.





Operationally, the facility promises quicker turnaround times for repairs and overhauls. This translates to higher fleet availability, enhanced combat readiness, and the ability to sustain prolonged deployments in the Indian Ocean Region amid rising maritime tensions.





The Pneumatic RAM Test Facility simulates real-world conditions for ram launchers, vital for deploying weapons without compromising hull integrity. By enabling in-country testing, it mitigates risks associated with transporting sensitive components abroad.





India's journey with the Kalvari class began with the first boat, INS Kalvari, commissioned in 2017. Subsequent vessels—INS Khanderi, Karanj, Vela, Vagir, and Vagsheer—have progressively entered service, with the facility now ensuring their long-term operational viability.





Collaboration with Naval Group France remains integral. While the Karwar setup signifies technology absorption, ongoing partnerships will be crucial for future upgrades, including potential integration of air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems.





Training Indian technicians forms a key pillar of this milestone. Submarine systems involve highly specialised knowledge, from hydraulics to high-pressure pneumatics. Naval Group India's programmes aim to build local expertise, fostering a self-sustaining ecosystem.





Strategic implications extend beyond maintenance. Karwar's enhanced role strengthens India's maritime posture against regional adversaries, supporting operations from the Arabian Sea to the Malacca Strait.





This aligns India with Scorpène operators. France maintains such facilities at its Cherbourg and Brest bases, while Brazil's is at Itaguaí. India's entry elevates its status in submarine technology transfer.





The facility generates skilled jobs in Karnataka, stimulating ancillary industries like precision engineering. It also positions Naval Group India as a hub for regional submarine sustainment services.





This infrastructure supports India's ambitious Project P-75I for next-generation submarines. Lessons from Karwar will inform larger MRO complexes, potentially at Visakhapatnam or other sites.





The Pneumatic RAM Test Facility embodies India's maritime ambitions. It not only sustains the Kalvari fleet but also signals a mature phase in Indo-French defence ties, fortifying national security in an era of contested seas.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







