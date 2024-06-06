



New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted one active Naxal cadre in the case relating to the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ratan Dubey by armed cadres of the terror group in Chhattisgarh.





The chargesheet was filed on Wednesday at the NIA Special Court at Jagdalpur against Dhansingh Korram alias Sukhdev Korram under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.





On November 4, 2023, Ratan Dubey was hacked to death with an axe by unknown members of Naxals during an election campaign in a crowded weekly market at Koushalnar village in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur.





NIA, which had taken over the investigation in the case (RC-08/2024/NIA/RPR) in February this year, found that Dhansingh Korram was actively involved in the conspiracy relating to the targeted killing of Ratan Dubey.





As per the NIA, the conspiracy was aimed at disrupting the free and fair election process and spreading terror among the local people.





The accused, who was arrested on December 10 last year, had conducted a recce of the victim, and had informed the assailants about his presence in the Koushalnar weekly market, said the anti-terror agency.





The agency said that Dhansingh Korram threw Naxal pamphlets at the place of the attack and escaped during the commission of the instant crime.





