



Jehlum: Police officials have arrested one person allegedly involved in the recent terror attack in which Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officers were killed in a shootout that took place on June 12 at Pakistan's Jehlum.





According to ARY News, two other accused have fled the scene.





The suspects, Bilal, Syed Abid, and Ghufran, from the Gujarat district, were apprehended while trying to escape from Gwadar to Iran.





Police are currently searching for two other terrorists believed to be involved in the shooting incident, as per ARY News.





This operation took place ten days after three ANF officers were killed by gunfire in the Domeli Mor area of Jhelum.





It's important to note that on June 12, three Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel were martyred in a shootout with suspected drug traffickers at the Turkey toll plaza in Jhelum.





According to the officials' statement, the suspects were travelling from Rawalpindi to Lahore on GT Road when they were intercepted at the toll plaza.





The suspects opened fire on the ANF team after they were stopped, resulting in the martyrdom of three personnel, including Head Constable Gulzar, Zeeshan, and Mazhar.





the police have arrested one suspect, while two others fled the scene and hid in the nearby hills.





Police officials reported that the vehicle used by the suspects has been transferred to the Dina Police Station for additional investigation. Simultaneously, a search operation is ongoing to capture the fleeing suspects.





