



The potential acquisition of Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter could mark a monumental transformation for India’s air power.





Faced with a significant shortfall in fighter squadrons—30 below the authorised 42—and the imminent retirement of older MiG-21 jets, India’s interest in the Su-57 underscores a strategic urgency to modernise and strengthen aerial capabilities amid growing regional threats, particularly from China’s expanding fighter fleet projected to exceed 1,000 jets by 2030.





The deal being considered during President Putin’s visit could significantly bolster India’s air dominance by introducing advanced stealth, sensor fusion, supercruise capability, and multirole flexibility with up to 14 weapons payload, addressing a critical gap in the Indian Air Force (IAF).​​





One of the key advantages of the Su-57 acquisition is the technology transfer component, which includes local production at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Nashik facility.





Such transfer goes beyond mere procurement to enable India to participate in co-production or even indigenous manufacturing, aligning with the government’s flagship Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative.





This strategic move would not only replenish the IAF’s fighter squadrons but also accelerate India’s fifth-generation fighter programme by complementing indigenous efforts like the AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft). The potential to customise the Su-57 platform to Indian requirements, including features like a two-seat variant, enhances operational adaptability.​​





Economically, the Su-57 offers a compelling proposition with an estimated unit cost significantly lower than Western counterparts like the F-35, making it a more viable option within India’s constrained defence budget.





Additionally, the Su-57’s lower operational and maintenance costs suit India’s existing support infrastructure. Alongside the fighter jet, complementary systems such as the S-500 missile defence could deepen India-Russia defence ties, offering an integrated approach to aerial defence and force multiplication.





The Su-57’s combat-proven weaponry, including long-range R-37M missiles capable of targeting enemy airborne early warning systems, could give India asymmetric advantages over adversaries.​​





From a strategic standpoint, integrating the Su-57 would provide India with a leap in air combat doctrines, enabling deep strikes, suppression of enemy air defences, and high-value target interception capabilities.





Its ability to sustain high sortie rates and lower operating costs would support prolonged and intense aerial campaigns, a critical factor given evolving regional security dynamics.





The deal, however, presents geopolitical considerations due to Russia’s increasing international isolation, requiring India to balance immediate operational needs with long-term strategic autonomy.​​





The Su-57 deal represents more than a fighter purchase; it is a potential catalyst for India’s leap into fifth-generation fighter technology with full spectrum operational advantages and enhanced indigenous defence industrial capabilities.





If realised, it could decisively alter the regional air power balance, addressing immediate squadron shortages and fostering a path to future self-reliance in combat aviation, which is crucial in a volatile regional security environment.​





