



Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah has said that despite facing criticism for his remarks, he will continue to emphasise that dialogue being the only way to spread peace in the region.





He also said that he hopes for a change in the government in power at the Centre after the results of the Lok Sabha are announced and that the new dispensation will pursue the path of dialogue with Pakistan.





Abdullah said even though he has been dubbed as a Pakistani, Khalistani and American agent, he will not cease to talk about dialogue between the two neighbouring countries of India and Pakistan.





On being asked if there is a conducive atmosphere in Pakistan to have a dialogue with them, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said,” …When I talk about dialogue (between India and Pakistan), they call me a Pakistani Khalistani and American agent. But I will not stop my voice. I pray we see good (Lok Sabha) election results in the shape of a new government coming in Delhi and the present dispensation being thrown out, then we will also try to tell them that dialogue is the only way. If this does not happen then the result will only be ruin,” Abdullah said.





“Jammu and Kashmir will not be fine until these two big countries realize that war is no longer the way forward,” he said.





Earlier last week, in the wake of shooting incidents in the Shopian and Anantnag, Farooq Abdullah had called for a probe involving international investigating agencies into the killings.





“I had said that until the terrorism stops, there won’t be any talks with our neighbouring country (Pakistan). We need cooperation from them. We need to identify the person who is coming here and killing the innocent. International pressure must be created, and international investigating agencies must probe the matter,” he had said in an interview.





Further, Abdullah expressed his desire to see assembly elections in the Union territory will be conducted soon.





“When parliamentary elections can be conducted peacefully here, then why can’t Assembly election be conducted? I think Assembly elections will take place after the Amarnath Yatra concludes this year,” the veteran leader said.





Slamming the BJP, the National Conference chief alleged that they intend to change the Constitution.





“I regret to say that they (BJP) own the Election Commission. They have all the administration. They claim that they will not change the Constitution, but they say one thing and do another thing. They do intend to change the Constitution,” Abdullah said.





Speaking on the INDIA bloc, he said that their fight is not for the chair but to use it to work on people issues.





“I hope the people understand what is our motive and why we are fighting. Our fight is not for the chair but to use that chair to eradicate poverty and work on inflation and unemployment,” he said.





Earlier on May 6, Omar Abdullah, the son of Farooq Abdullah who also served as a chief minster of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed hope that both the governments of India and Pakistan will create such an environment to start the process of dialogue.





Replying to a query he had said, “National Conference has always maintained that all the matters (between India and Pakistan) would be resolved through dialogue. What Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji said: ‘We can change our friends, but we can’t change our neighbours’. Pakistan is, was and will remain our neighbour. We have to create an environment for the dialogue. And it is the responsibility of the two countries”.





(Agencies)







