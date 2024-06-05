



Gilgit: The residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) have expressed deep frustration with the worsening infrastructure and substandard road conditions in the region.





Recently, members of the Awami Action Committee expressed disappointment over the government's failure to provide them with basic amenities while highlighting the dire state of roadways.





They emphasised numerous instances of administrative neglect, citing concerns including the risk of accidents due to poorly maintained roads, especially in the Khanbari area.





"The public is facing numerous problems. The roads are so poorly maintained that people carrying sacks of wheat risk falling into the river. The authorities must take immediate action to improve the roads in Khanbari. The residents are distressed, but no one is listening. This highlights the incompetence and apathy of the local government," an activist from the Awami Action Committee said.





The leaders of the Awami Action Committee have pledged to hold a 'Chakka Jam' strike across Gilgit-Baltistan if the road issue in Khanbari is not addressed immediately.





"There is no proper road in Khanbari, causing significant issues for the residents. Transporting a single sack of wheat costs around 1000 PKR. A team was assigned by the Chief Minister to address the matter, but they visited and left without taking action. The locals are suffering, and if this issue is not resolved immediately, our committee will escalate the matter," a leader from the Awami Action Committee said.





For years, residents in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting against a range of issues, from inadequate road infrastructure to the government's disregard for their grievances.





The administration, acting as a puppet for larger authorities, has consistently turned a blind eye to public concerns, opting to stifle dissent rather than tackle the root problems.





