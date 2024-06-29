



Turbat: The protest against enforced disappearances in the Turbat area of Balochistan has entered its 12th day, with families of the victims continuing to express their anger and frustration towards Pakistani security forces.





The demonstrations, organised under the banner of the Baloch Yakjahti Committee, have been ongoing since Eid.





In a post on X, the Baloch Yakjahti Committee stated, "The sit-in protest for the safe recovery of enforced disappeared Baloch has entered its 12th day. The families of the disappeared have been left completely abandoned; it seems the incompetent and cruel administration is punishing these elderly men."





The committee further added, "No matter how tough the night gets, despite the oppression and atrocities they inflict upon us, we firmly believe that one day their suffering and pain will enlighten us and guide us towards a new dawn. The courage and grace they are demonstrating will pave the path of resistance for future generations. It is through their strength that we find hope, and it is in their remarkable spirit that we discover the power to rise and fight for a better tomorrow."





The protestors initially gathered in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office, attempting to communicate their concerns to the authorities.





According to a post by the Baloch Yakjahti Committee, "The families protesting at Turbat in front of the D.C. office convened a protest rally from Gulam Nabi Pump to the Fida Chowk. A huge number of people from different walks of life joined the protest in solidarity with these elderly women and men."





As the sit-in continues, the families of the disappeared remain resolute in their demand for justice and the safe return of their loved ones.





The protest has drawn significant attention and support from various segments of society, highlighting the widespread discontent with the handling of enforced disappearances in the region.





