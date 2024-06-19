



Dharamshala: Exiled Tibetan leader Sikyong Penpa Tsering thanked a high-profile US Congressional delegation which included former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who met with the Dalai Lama on Wednesday and thanked them for the passage of the 'Resolve Tibet Act' that urges Beijing for a dialogue with Tibetan leaders to arrive at a solution to the dispute.





"We have gathered here to thank the delegates for their tenacity and commitment to move The Resolve Tibet Act in the US Congress...," Penpa Tsering said at a felicitation ceremony organised for the US Congressional delegation at the Tsuglagkhang Complex in Dharamshala, also known as the Dalai Lama Temple





"The Resolve Tibet Act is very important to us and you have taken a lot of energy to get this through the House and through the Senate..." he said.





The US delegation, led by Congressman Michael McCaul met with Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at his residence here earlier today.





Before meeting with the Tibetan spiritual leader, the US delegates attended a public felicitation programme at the main Tibetan temple. The disciples of the Dalai Lama were also seen in the temple complex this morning.





Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration said "no one can really make China happy."





"The meeting went on for about an hour. His Holiness (Dalai Lama) speaks about the larger interest of the society...He appreciated the US Congress people for passing the legislation," Penpa Tsering said on the meeting of the American delegation to Dharamshala.





He further said, "Who can make China happy? They have to look at the reality and the situation and understand it from a better perspective..."





The Congressional delegation arrived in India on Tuesday and was received by officials of the Central Tibetan Administration at Himachal Pradesh's Kangra Airport the same day.





Last week, the US Congress passed a bill urging Beijing to re-engage with the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan leaders to peacefully resolve their dispute over the status and governance of Tibet.





The legislation rejects Beijing's stance that Tibet has been part of China since ancient times and urges China to "cease its propagation of disinformation about the history of Tibet, the Tibetan people, and Tibetan institutions, including that of the Dalai Lama."





It also urged China to begin talks with the Dalai Lama, who is the spiritual leader of Tibet, and other Tibetan leaders about how Tibet is governed. No formal talks between the two sides have taken place since 2010.





