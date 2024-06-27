



Security forces were put on high alert after a villager claimed to have spotted two suspicious armed men in Punjab's Pathankot, officials said on Wednesday. The Punjab Police, along with the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF), launched a massive search operation in Pathankot, a senior Punjab Police officer said.





The search operation was being carried out in the Bamial area, the officer said.





"We are on alert," Deputy Inspector General (Border Range, Amritsar), Rakesh Kaushal, told PTI.





"A joint operation of the Punjab Police, BSF and Army is being carried out in the Bamial area," DIG Kaushal added.





According to sources, a villager in Pathankot's Kot Bhattian on Tuesday night informed the police about seeing two armed suspects.





Checks are also being conducted at bus stands and railway stations in Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts, the officer said.





Dinanagar in Gurdaspur witnessed a terror attack in 2015, while the Pathankot air base was attacked by terrorists in 2016.





