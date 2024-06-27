



Srinagar: Fool-proof security arrangements in place for safe, secure Yatra: IGP Kashmir. Troops deployment completed, dog squads and counter-IED equipment in place along NH44. All routes to be sanitized before Amarnath Yatra convoys. Security mock drill held at Anantnag.





Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, the security arrangements have been tightened across Jammu and Kashmir. While additional security personnel have been deployed on major highways and vital road links to thwart any untoward incident, officials on Wednesday said.





Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that all security arrangements have been completed in view of the AmarnathYatra that will commence from June 29.





“Multi-tiered security arrangements have been placed for the safe and secure Yatra. Not only on Highway but on inner roads have been secured as well,” he said.





IGP Kashmir Bidhuri said that 38 Mountain Rescue Teams (MRT) of SDRF J&K, J&K Police, NDRF, BSF, and CRPF have been deployed for the AmarnathYatra 2024. Apart from that, traffic arrangements have been reviewed and the traffic department has issued time regulations in this regard, he said.





“This year, J&K Police has used advanced technology for surveillance along the highways. Observers, snippers and QRT teams have been deployed along the sensitive points,” IGP Bidhuri said.





Another official said that this year, for quick response action, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be deployed adjacent to AmarnathYatra Cave.





He said they have deployed special teams to check the drone activity across the Yatra routes and base camps. “There will be round-the-clock patrolling of yatra routes by forces personnel during daytime and 360-degree camera-fitted Mobile Bunker Vehicles (MBVs) will be used for the same,” the officer said.





The officer said no pilgrim vehicle will be allowed to mingle with civilian vehicles. There will be proper timing for pilgrim vehicles on all routes. The paramilitary vehicles will escort the Yatra convoys on both routes.” he said.





“Apart from dog squads, we will be using counter-IED equipment, vehicle repair, and recovery teams to ensure the smooth movement of pilgrim convoys. Helicopters and drones will also conduct aerial surveillance during the yatra,” he said.





Commandant of 137 battalion Udhampur said that a Special Dog Squad has been deployed in various locations along the 270-kilometre Jammu-Srinagar highway.





“We are deployed here for the safety of the pilgrims during the AmarnathYatra. There is nothing to fear for the pilgrims. We are working here with promptness,” he said.





On Wednesday, Anantnag Police, in collaboration with other security forces, conducted comprehensive mock drills at various locations across Anantnag district, including Pahalgam, the National Highway, Anantnag town, and base camps.





The drills aimed to assess the preparedness and coordination between various agencies responsible for ensuring the smooth and secure conduct of the Yatra.





Senior officers supervised the exercises, which tested the efficiency of communication systems, emergency evacuation procedures, and the overall effectiveness of the security arrangements.





The drills focused on key security measures, including anti-terrorism, law and order, and anti-IED protocols.





“These exercises demonstrate our strong coordination with CAPF and other agencies, crucial for ensuring the Yatra’s security. We reassure all pilgrims that we are fully prepared and dedicated to their safety. Your security is our priority, and we are working tirelessly to ensure a peaceful and successful Yatra,” police spokesman said.





Similarly in Jammu region, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Anand Jain conducted an extensive review of the security arrangements for the upcoming AmarnathYatra 2024.





As per officials, the review covered key locations such as Jawahar Tunnel, ChanderkoteYatriNiwas, and other critical points along the route.





During his visit, ADGP Jammu inspected the security measures implemented on the Highway, at Langers, Lodgmentcenters, and nakas.





He provided on-the-spot directions to officers and officials stationed at sensitive points, emphasizing the need for vigilance in light of the current security scenario. He noted the potential threats from Anti-National Elements (ANEs) aiming to disrupt the Yatra and underscored the necessity of foolproof security.





“We are reviewing the arrangements made for the AmarnathYatra. We will ensure the implementation of the cut-off timings so that the flow of that yatra to and from Jammu and Kashmir is smooth. More police and traffic police will be deployed on the roads that are under construction that are manned for smooth movement of Yatra,” he added.





The annual pilgrimage will commence on June 29 and conclude on August 19, spanning 52 days. However, the first group of pilgrims will be flagged off from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on June 28.





The yatris from the Baltal and Nunwan base camps in Ganderbal and Anantnag districts, respectively, will begin their journey on the morning of June 29.





The yatra can be undertaken through two routes, the traditional 48-km route through Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.





(With Agency Inputs)







