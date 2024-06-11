



New York: India on Monday (local time) underscored its commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) and supporting their sustainable development through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.





India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Yojna Patel while delivering a statement at the 2nd Session of the Preparatory Committee for the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries said on Monday that India is sensitive to the challenges faced by the LLDCs and prioritizes effective cooperation between the LLDCs and transit countries, particularly on transit and trade facilitation.





In her address, Patel said, "On account of the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical conflicts, the last half of the implementation period of the Vienna Programme of Action saw the reversal of socio-economic gains that had been achieved by landlocked developing countries. This period was marred by global supply chain disruptions and increased prices for food, fuel and fertilizers which further compounded the trade and logistic costs for the LLDCs."





Yojna Patel noted that long-term issues like trade and transit bottlenecks, unsustainable debt and natural resource dependencies have been major challenges for LLDCs.





She said, "Long-term issues such as trade and transit bottlenecks, unsustainable debt and natural resource dependencies have been major challenges for LLDCs. As a transit country, India is sensitive to these challenges faced by the LLDCs and prioritizes effective cooperation between the LLDCs and transit countries, particularly on transit and trade facilitation, which are critical steps towards making transport and commerce efficient and effective, all of which are critical action points identified in the very detailed plan of action that we will adopt during this PREPCOM."





She also talked about the Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal (BBIN) Initiative. She also announced that cooperation under BBIN is being discussed in various sectors, including power, water resource management, inland waterways and railway connectivity.





Highlighting India's cooperation with Landlocked Developing Countries, Yojna Patel said, "India is also undertaking extensive cooperation with LLDCs in the context of its Development Partnership Programme and through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund. In the Landlocked Countries of Africa, for example, we are involved in projects which directly contribute to enhancing the quality of life of the people, from power projects and IT-related projects to major infrastructure and water projects."





She added, "Closer home, the Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal (BBIN) initiative to strengthen economic cooperation and transport connectivity is geared to assist landlocked Nepal and Bhutan and give BBIN countries greater access to global supply chains. Cooperation under BBIN is also being discussed in the areas of power, water resource management, inland waterways and railway connectivity."





Yojna Patel said that India looks forward to contributing further to the LLDC3 Conference scheduled to take place later this year. She further said, "I am pleased to inform you that India has already contributed USD 300,000 towards the conference and looks forward to participating at the highest possible level."





(With Inputs From Agencies)







