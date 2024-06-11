



Kathmandu: Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to look into the possibility of visiting Nepal after attending the G7 Summit in Italy.





Upon arrival in Kathmandu after attending PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony in Delhi, Dahal, said at a press briefing on Monday that he extended an invitation to PM Modi for a visit to Nepal.





He said, "I extended invitation to Mr. (Narendra) Modi to visit Nepal. He responded positively, promising to visit in appropriate time. He also stated that he has to attend the G7 Summit meeting to be held in Italy. He also said that he might come to Nepal after returning from the summit."





Notably, the G7 Summit will be held in Italy on June 13-15, 2024. The event will bring together the Leaders of the seven-member States, as well as the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission representing the European Union.





Dahal held a brief meeting with PM Modi after his swearing-in ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening. At the invitation of the Indian PM, Dahal on Sunday had travelled to Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of their Indian counterpart.





During the meeting, Dahal congratulated PM Modi and conveyed his optimism regarding the trajectory of the longstanding friendship between the two countries.





"Had a meeting with Shri @narendramodi ji. I congratulated him on his third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India. We discussed ways to further enhance Nepal-India relations. I am confident that our multifaceted relations with India will prosper under his leadership," Nepal PM posted on X.





Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar also called upon Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' during his two-day visit to Nepal.





Sharing details regarding his meeting with Jaishankar, Dahal stated that the issues of boundaries and revitalization of the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) were discussed with the External Affairs Minister.





Nepal PM said, "While holding the delegation level talks with Mr (S Jaishankar), I raised topics about revitalization of SAARC to the border issues and other trade-related issues and mechanisms which exists in between two nations. I focused on reviving of those mechanisms and start the dialogues to resolve all the issues. I raised these issues while having meeting with Prime Minister Modi during yesterday's (9 June) meeting and this morning (10 June) while holding talks with Mr (S) Jaishankar, all the mechanisms, including the SAARC should be revived, and start dialogue over the issues. In this relation, there was positive response from the Prime Minister as well as the External Affairs Minister."





During his stay in India, Nepal PM Dahal met President Droupadi Murmu. Taking to X, Dahal wrote, "Pleasure to meet H.E. Smt. Draupadi Murmu, the President of India, this morning. We had an opportunity to discuss the wide range of Nepal-India relations and enhancing mutual cooperation."





During the meeting, President Murmu called Nepal a "priority partner" under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, and conveyed India's commitment to further strengthen our unique ties.





The statement released by Rashtrapati Bhavan reads, "During the meeting, the President said that Nepal is a priority partner under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, and conveyed India's commitment to further strengthen our unique ties. Both leaders discussed ways to take forward the developmental initiatives across various sectors in Nepal, which are benefitting the people of both countries."





Dahal had returned home on Monday evening, completing his two-day visit to India. On Sunday, he left for the Indian capital city to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Speaker of the House of Representatives Dev Raj Ghimire, National Assembly Chairman Narayan Prasad Dahal, Cabinet ministers, and chiefs of security bodies, among other high-ranking government officials, received Dahal at the Tribhuvan International Airport.





A consignment of the Nepal Army accorded a guard of honor to Nepal Prime Minister.





For his visit to India, Dahal was accompanied by his daughter Ganga Dahal, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Padam Giri and Nepal's Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal among others.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







