

Ottawa: Indian-origin Canadian member of Parliament Chandra Arya on Saturday expressed concern over Khalistani supporters in Canada putting up posters of Indira Gandhi's assassination.

Arya claimed that the Khalistani supporters are once again attempting to "instil fear of violence in 'Hindu-Canadians'" by putting up posters of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination, showing bullet holes in her body with her Sikh bodyguards turned assassins holding guns.





The Canadian member of parliament, Arya, further recalled the similar float of threats that were spread a couple of years back.





"Khalistan supporters in Vancouver with posters, of Hindu Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi body with bullet holes with her bodyguards turned assassins holding their guns, are again attempting to instil fear of violence in Hindu-Canadians," Arya said in a post shared on X.





"This is a continuation of threats with a similar float in Brampton couple of years back and few months back Pannu of Sikhs for Justice asking Hindus to go back to India. I again call on law enforcement agencies in Canada to take immediate action," Arya added.





The Canadian member of parliament said that if this continues to remain unchallenged, it might lead to something real.





"With picture of guns readily being used to convey the message may lead to something real if this is left to continue unchallenged," he said on X.





Adding to this, Arya emphasised that the prominence of Indira Gandhi's bindi on her forehead was to make "doubly sure" that the intended targets were Hindu-Canadians.





"The prominence of the Bindi on the forehead of Indira Gandhi is to make doubly sure the intended targets are Hindus in Canada," he wrote.





In June last year, a tableau parade was organised in Canada celebrating the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi, which drew severe criticism from New Delhi. In March this year, Khalistan supporters held a protest outside the Indian Embassy in Canada.





They raised pro-Khalistan slogans and allegedly assaulted Indian-origin journalists present on the spot.





Multiple temples have also been vandalised in Canada by pro-Khalistani protestors, with anti-India graffiti.





Notably, the recent pro-Khalistani incidents have led to the souring of India-Canada ties.





Last month, some Khalistani supporters chanted "anti-India slogans" during the Nagar Kirtan Parade organised by the Ontario Gurudwara Committee (OGC) in Canada.





On this, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed a strong condemnation regarding the float used in the Nagar Kirtan parade in Ontario and said the "celebration and glorification of violence" shouldn't be accepted in a civilised society.





The MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, called upon the Canadian government to stop providing criminals a safe haven.





"We continue to remain concerned about the security of our diplomatic representatives in Canada and expect the Government of Canada to ensure that they are able to carry out their responsibilities without fear," he said.





"We again call upon the Government of Canada to stop providing criminal and secessionist elements a safe haven and political space in Canada," Jaiswal added.





The official Spokesperson also expressed concerns over the float depicting the "assassination of our former Prime Minister".





"As you are aware, we have repeatedly raised our strong concerns regarding the violent imagery being used by extremist elements in Canada against our political leadership. Last year, a float depicting the assassination of our former Prime Minister was used in a procession. Display of posters of Indian diplomats have also been put out across Canada threatening violence against them," he said.





Notably, multiple incidents of Khalistan extremism have been reported in Canada over the past few years. Even when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in India for G20 Summit, a so-called Referendum was held by Khalistani secessionists in Surrey in British Columbia.





