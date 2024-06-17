



Washington: In the first high-level US-India dialogue post-Lok Sabha elections, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) will commence its VII Annual Leadership Summit in Washington on Monday evening.





The summit coincides with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's visit to New Delhi for the initiative of Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) Dialogue, according to a USISPF press release.





"The USISPF's Annual Leadership Summit is the most prestigious US-India gathering in Washington, D.C., bringing together a distinguished cohort of eminent individuals, from policymakers to prominent business leaders, high-ranking political figures, senior officials, and key stakeholders from both countries," the release said.





The summit gathered distinguished individuals, including crucial Republican senators and senior White House officials Neera Tanden and Jonathan Finer. The summit will focus on critical and emerging technology initiatives, US-India supply chain strengthening, and honouring Henry R Kravis for his contributions, it said.





At the summit, the audience will hear from key Republican Senators, Steve Daines (R-MT), ranking member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Dan Sullivan (R-AK) ranking member of the Armed Services Committee, along with senior White House officials, Neera Tanden, Domestic Policy Advisor to President Biden, and Jonathan Finer, the Principal Deputy National Security Advisor.





The evening will see conversations on the initiative for Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), strengthening US-India supply chains, securing a stronger Indo-Pacific with the Quad, and enhancing the commercial bilateral relationship.





Also joining the evening programme will be USISPF board members, Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM; Purna Saggurti, Vice Chairman, Bank of America; Ambassador Tim Roemer from APCO; Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan, Charge d'Affaires at the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, and over 300 business and political leaders.





According to the official release, "This year, USISPF will also honour Henry R. Kravis, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co. L.P (KKR), with its 2024 Global Leadership Award for his unwavering commitment to enhancing the US-India relationship. Under Kravis' leadership, KKR has emerged as one of the largest investors in India."





Congratulating the awardee, John Chambers, Chairman of USISPF, said, "I am honoured to present Henry Kravis with USISPF's Annual Leadership Award. Like USISPF, Henry bet on India long before others, when he saw the sound fundamentals of a thriving democracy, a vibrant workforce, and the emerging talent and opportunities that would grow and scale the country further. Under his leadership, we have seen the strength of KKR as one of the leading investors in India. We are grateful for Henry and KKR's contributions to India, which have certainly made an impact on our goals and dreams for this country's future. I am proud to call Henry a friend, and he is incredibly deserving of this recognition."





Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO, USISPF, echoed John Chambers' sentiment and said, "We are delighted to honour Henry Kravis for his monumental efforts in fostering the US-India commercial partnership. Henry's leadership and commitment have significantly boosted the economic ties between our two nations. He is a firm believer in India's growth story and the US-India partnership. We are grateful for his leadership and guidance to the USISPF board as well."





Henry R Kravis co-founded KKR in 1976 and serves as its co-executive chairman. Prior to his current position, he was Co-Chief Executive Officer until 2021. He is actively involved in managing the firm and serves on each of the regional Private Equity Investment Committees. Under Henry's leadership, KKR has invested over USD 11 billion over the past two decades across the Indian healthcare, consumer, and tech sectors, creating thousands of jobs and contributing to the growth of the Indian economy.





"I am thrilled to accept this honour and grateful for the recognition," said Henry Kravis.





"India has long been a key market for KKR due to its impressive growth, dynamic population, and innovative entrepreneurial and business community. So many Indian companies have the potential to grow from local to global champions and we are committed to partnering with them to unlock opportunities domestically and abroad. On a personal level, India is one of my favorite places to visit and I have deep admiration for the country's rich history, culture and people," Kravis said.





Past USISPF leadership summits had the honour to host Mike Pence, the former Vice President of the United States; Henry Kissinger, the former US Secretary of State; Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker, the US House of Representatives; and Jared Kushner, the former Senior Advisor to President Trump. USISPF was also privileged to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, DC during the historic state visit in June 2023.





The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is committed to creating the most powerful partnership between the United States and India. As the only independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the US-India partnership in Washington, DC, and in New Delhi, USISPF is the trusted partner for businesses, non-profit organisations, the diaspora, and the governments of India and the United States, the release said.





