



Srinagar: The Indian Railway officials yesterday (June 16) conducted an extensive inspection of the newly constructed world's highest railway bridge built on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir. Northern Railway is set to launch train services on the world's highest rail bridge which is built between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi.





Konkan Railways Engineer, Deepak Kumar told media that the rail service will start soon.





The first trial train successfully ran from Sangaldan to Reasi in J&K on Sunday, completing the rail link between the Valley and the rest of the country, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.





"1st trial train has successfully run from Sangaldan to Reasi including crossing the Chenab Bridge. All construction works for the USBRL are nearly finished, with only tunnel No.1 remaining partially incomplete", he said in a post on X.





"Today wagon tower has reached Reasi station. We are very happy and proud that we have succeeded. The labourers and engineers have been working hard for a long time and today they have finally succeeded. The rail service will start soon on this bridge," Kumar said.





At present, the trains operate along the railway line from Kanyakumari to Katra, while services run from Baramulla to Sangaldan in the Kashmir Valley. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project will be completed by year-end. The USBRL project, including the 48.1 km long Banihal-Sangaldan section, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 20, 2024.





Know More About Chenab Rail Bridge Project





Phase-I of the project, covering the 118 km long Qazigund-Baramulla section, was inaugurated in October 2009. Subsequent phases saw the inauguration of the 18 km long Banihal-Qazigund section in June 2013 and the 25 km long Udhampur-Katra section in July 2014.





The Chenab Rail Bridge, constructed 359 metres (around 109 feet) above the Chenab River in the Jammu and Kashmir region, is some 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower. The 1,315 metre-long bridge is part of a broader project which aims to make the Kashmir valley accessible by the Indian Railway network.





Engineering Marvel of Modern World





Reasi Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan told media, "This is an engineering marvel of the modern world. The day when the train will reach Reasi will be a game-changing day for the district. It is a proud moment for us, as our engineers have created a marvel. It is the eighth wonder of the world. The bridge, the wind speed, and its strength are wonderful. The exact date cannot be said, but I hope the day comes soon. Railway officials recently conducted an extensive inspection of the newly constructed railway line and stations between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi. Deputy Chief Engineer, Konkan Railways, Sujay Kumar, said that the project was very challenging.





"People being affected by this project are all very happy. We hope everything will be completed soon," he said. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project will be completed by year-end. The USBRL project, including the 48.1 km long Banihal-Sangaldan section, was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on February 20, 2024. Phase I of the project, covering the 118 km long Qazigund-Baramulla section, was inaugurated in October 2009. Subsequent phases saw the inauguration of the 18 km long Banihal-Qazigund section in June 2013 and the 25 km long Udhampur-Katra section in July 2014.





The Chenab Rail Bridge, constructed 359 metres (around 109 feet) above the Chenab River in the Jammu and Kashmir region, is some 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower. The 1,315 metre-long bridge is part of a broader project which aims to make the Kashmir valley accessible by the Indian Railways network.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







