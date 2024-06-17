



NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that there will be no compromise in uprooting terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. Amit Shah also stated that the Modi govt is committed to creating a direct model against terrorism through innovative strategies. He was speaking at a meeting held at the Home Ministry headquarters in Delhi's North Block to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations for the Amarnath Yatra.





'There should be no compromise in the NDA government's strict stance on security in Jammu and Kashmir. Central government's efforts have yielded positive results in the Kashmir Valley. There has been a significant reduction in attacks. Shah also noted that the improvement in the law and order situation is reflected in the record flow of tourists. He directed the security agencies to maintain the success achieved in security and control of terrorists.





National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Army Chief General Manoj Pandey, Army Chief-designate Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, CRPF DG Anish Dayal, BSF DG Nitin Aggarwal, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, DGP and other senior officials were present.





(With Agency Inputs)







